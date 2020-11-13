Priyamani, Priyanka Upendra and Chaya Singh to star in ‘Khaimara’

The film will mark the directorial debut of Gautham VP in the Kannada film industry.

Priyanka Upendra, Priyamani and Chaya Singh have been roped in to play the lead roles in the upcoming film Khaimara. This film will mark the directorial debut of Gautham VP in the Kannada film industry. Khaimara is touted to be a heroine-centric psychological horror-thriller. The film was launched on Priyanka Upendra’s birthday on Thursday, when the first look and motion poster were also unveiled.

V Mathiyalagan, who is playing a role in Khaimara, will also be bankrolling the film under his banner. P Vimal, brother of veteran director P Vasu and father of director Gautham VP, has penned the script for this film. Gurukiran will be composing the tunes for this flick with Vishnu Ramakrishnan handling the camera. The prep work to get Khaimara on the floors has already begun and the shooting will start next month. Reports say that the entire filming will be done in a single schedule and shot at various locations in Bengaluru and Coorg.

Besides Khaimara, Priyanka Upendra also has Ugravatara, which is being directed by Gurumurthy. Touted to be an action entertainer, Priyanka will be seen as a cop in this film, we hear.

Priyamani, on the other hand, has a number of films in various stages of production. She has the gangster flick Quotation Gang, in which she will be seen as the main lead. Reports say that Quotation Gang will be a multilingual film made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In an interview to Cinema Express, the film’s director Vivek said, “Quotation Gang will be a realistic female-centric film inspired by many real-life incidents. The book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which I read long back, was the first inspiration. Following this, I found many such incidents throughout the country and I used the lockdown time to pen a script.”

Priyamani’s other films in the making are Narappa and Virata Parvam. Narappa, which is the Telugu remake of Asuran, is directed by Srikanth Addala. Venkatesh and Priyamani play the lead roles in this film, which is bankrolled by the former’s brother Suresh Babu in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu under their banners V Creations and Suresh Productions respectively. The shooting of Narappa commenced in January this year but had to be halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The technical crew of this film includes Mani Sharma for music, Shyam K Naidu for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing.

Virata Parvam: 1992 is touted to be a romance with a heavy dose of action and politics. The filmmakers have roped in Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. While Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi play the lead roles, Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play supporting roles. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

