Priyamani to play investigative officer in film based on serial killer ‘Cyanide’ Mohan

'Cyanide' is a multilingual project directed by National Film Award winning director Rajesh Touchriver.

Actor Priyamani, who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Family Man, is all set to join hands with filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver for an upcoming pan-Indian project titled Cyanide. The film is reportedly based on the life of serial killer 'Cyanide' Mohan, the physical education teacher in Karnataka who killed 20 young women by giving them cyanide.

The project was officially announced on Wednesday, and its makers confirmed it will go on the floors from January 2021. Priyamani will essay the role of the special investigation officer who probes the crucial case.

The statement further added, “Getting young women to hotel rooms across Karnataka in the guise of love, giving them emergency contraceptive pills - laced with cyanide - after a night with them, and subsequently fleeing with their gold ornaments was Mohan's modus operandi.” About 20 young women were murdered by Mohan in this manner, and the court awarded him 6 death penalties and 14 life sentences for the same.

NRI businessman Pradeep Narayanan is producing Cyanide under the banner Middle East Cinema Pvt Ltd. The movie will be shot in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada at the same time, and actors from these five languages will be part of this grand project. Come January, shooting will commence in Mangalore. Other locations will include Hyderabad, Goa, Madikeri, Kodagu and Kasargod.

Rohini, Chittaranjan Giri, Tanikella Bharani, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Shiju, Shaju, Sriman, Mukundan, Sameer and Sanju Sivram, Riju Bajaj, Rimju will play the main characters. In the Hindi version of the film, Bollywood actor Yashpal Sharma would don Priyamani's police officer role.

Priyamani has also signed another multi-lingual film titled Quotation Gang. Director Vivek, who will be making his debut with the Arun Vijay-starrer Boxer, will helm Quotation Gang. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and the first look was released by director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently.

Vishno Warrier of Red Rain fame, Akshaya of Tharai Thappattai fame, and Dhanya of Porkalathil Oru Poo fame have also been roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Reports are that the filmmakers are in talks to cast a well-established star, and the details will be revealed later. Gayatri Suresh is bankrolling the film under the banner Filminati Entertainment. According to the director, the shooting of this film will begin next year.

Priyamani currently has a long line up for interesting projects including Narappa, Virata Parvam: 1992 and Maidaan. Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Asuran, is being directed by Srikanth Addala. Venkatesh and Priyamani play the lead roles in this film, which is being bankrolled by the former’s brother Suresh Babu in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu under their banners Suresh Productions and V. Creations respectively.

Virata Parvam: 1992 also has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi playing the lead roles, and is touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics. The filmmakers have roped in stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Kadha fame.

