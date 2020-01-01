Priyamani cast opposite Venkatesh in Telugu remake of 'Asuran'

Tollywood

The film is directed by Srikanth Addala.

Tollywood actor Venkatesh is all set to remake Dhanush-starrer Asuran in Telugu. Asuran which was directed by Vetrimaaran is a thrilling plot against caste and received rave reviews for its theme.

Initially, it was rumoured that Shriya Saran is likely to reprise Manju Warrier’s role from the original. The latest is that the makers are planning to rope in Priyamani to play Manju Warrier's role.

Director Srikanth Addala who is known for films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Brahmotsavam will be directing Venkatesh again in the Telugu remake. The Telugu remake will be bankrolled by Suresh Babu and the original producer Kalaipuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions and V Creations, respectively. The director and rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

The National-Award winning actor is busy with the shooting of Amazon Prime Originals' web series The Family Man Season 2 directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is also reported that Priyamani might be playing the controversial role of Sasikala in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, which is directed by AL Vijay.

She is also acting in Virata Parvam 1992 which has Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and will be seen as a Naxalite in love with the cop. Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music for this flick. Recently she was roped in for a bi-lingual film titled Dr 56 in which she will be playing a CBI officer. It is a sci-fi action thriller that will be directed by Rajesh Anand Leela.

Asuran, a revenge drama that traces the fight of an oppressed community is based on the Tamil novel ‘Vekkai’ written by Poomani. The film had joined the Rs 100 crore club emerging as a blockbuster hit. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhanu under his banner V Creations, the star cast of this film also included veteran actor Pasupathi, director Balaji Sakthivel, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, actor Karunas’s son Ken Karunas.

(Content provided by Digital Native)