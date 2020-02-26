Priya Prakash Varrier’s ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ to release in April?

The Malayalam actor, who became known for her wink in ‘Oru Adaar Love’, is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Sridevi Bungalow’.

Flix Film

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier will soon make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow. The film was announced a year ago and the latest report is that it is finally gearing up for release. Reports are that the actor has recently shot for a promo song for the film and that the film might reach the theatres by April this year.

Directed by Prasanth Mambully, the film also features Arbaaz Khan. It may be noted that Boney Kapoor, husband of late actor Sridevi, had slapped a legal notice on the makers, for allegedly cashing in on his wife's unfortunate death. After the trailer of the film was released, Boney Kapoor had questioned the sequence that depicted a character drowning in a bathtub. Sridevi had died the same way, drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.

Meanwhile, Priya will be soon making her debut in Kannada with the upcoming movie Vishnupriya. The film has Shreyas Manju, son of ace producer Jack Manju, playing the male lead. Veteran VK Prakash is the director of Vishnupriya.

Besides Sridevi Bungalow and Vishnupriya, Priya also has another film titled Love Hackers in her kitty. It is a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. This film will be shot across various locations in Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Priya became a social media sensation after her wink in a song in the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love went viral. She became a household name for her wink. The campus entertainer, directed by Omar Lulu, was however not well-received.

(Content provided by Digital Native)