Priya Prakash Varrier croons a Hindi track

Besides singing the song, the actor will also appear in the music video.

Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to the limelight with her wink in the Malayalam movie Oru Adhaar Love, has rendered a Hindi track for the first time. Besides singing the song, she will also appear in the music video. The promo for the track, directed and produced by Ashokan PK, was released a few days ago. An interesting feature of this music video is that it has been shot completely using mobile phones and DSLR cameras during the lockdown. Christus Stephen has composed the music for the lyrics penned by Nauman Memon.

Priya debuted with Oru Adhaar Love, which released last year. Directed by Omar Lulu, the film was produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House. It was a campus entertainer revolving around a set of students. The film had a bevy of newbies in pivotal roles, including Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan, Priya Prakash Varrier and Michelle Ann Daniel. While the director himself was in charge of the story, the screenplay was penned by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan. Shaan Rahman had composed music for this venture with Sinu Sidharth cranking the camera and Achu Vijayan editing it. This film turned out to be very popular even before its release, thanks Priya’s wink in one of the songs.

Priya’s fans are waiting for her debut in Bollywood with Sridevi Bungalow. The trailer of the film was at the centre of controversy for some time. On this, News18 quoted Priya as saying, “Sridevi Bungalow is my debut in Bollywood. There have been some controversies around it but eventually, it will come out as a good film. I got a lot of positive feedback from the second trailer.”

Besides Sridevi Bungalow, Priya also has another Hindi film titled Love Hackers in her kitty, which is a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. Reports say that the film will be shot across various locations in Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Further, debut director Raghu Kovi has reportedly approached Priya for his upcoming Kannada film. There were reports that the director met the actor at her residence in Thrissur for a discussion but she is yet to take a call on it. If Priya decides on to taking up the offer, it will mark her debut in Sandalwood. The filmmakers have roped in Arjun Janya to compose the tunes for this film, which has not been titled yet, with Satya Hegde onboard as the cinematographer. BS Sudhindra and E Shiva Prakash are bankrolling the film under their banner.

The actor has also signed her next Malayalam film titled Oru Nalpathukaarante Irupathonnukaari. VK Prakash will be directing the film, which is scripted by Anoop Menon. It stars Priya and Anoop Menon in the lead roles with Ambi Neenasam playing a pivotal character.

(Content provided by Digital Native)