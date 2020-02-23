Priya Anand roped in for Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘RDX’

Touted to be an entertainer, the film is directed by Ravi Arasu.

Priya Anand has bagged the female lead role in the upcoming Kannada movie RDX, meaning RD Xavier. The actor will be sharing screen space with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in this entertainer.

Ravi Arasu will be wielding the megaphone for this venture while the dialogues will be penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction. Sathya Jyothi Films, which has several hit movies to its credit, will be bankrolling RDX. To be made on a high budget, the film will be shot at various locations in north India, we hear.

Shiva Rajkumar is currently working on two films – Bhajarangi 2 and RDX – simultaneously. The plan was to complete one film first and then move on to the next, but things did not proceed as planned with the Bhajarangi 2 sets razed to the ground by fire twice. This situation has reportedly forced Shiva Rajkumar to complete both the films at one go.

Last seen playing a crucial role in Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Priya Anand is waiting for the release of the Tamil movie titled Sumo. Mirchi Shiva, a well-known RJ turned actor, has penned the screenplay for the film and will be playing the lead role as well. Sharing screen space with Shiva as his love interest is Priya Anand. Sumo will be their second outing together as they had paired up onscreen for Vanakkam Chennai a few years ago. Besides the lead pair, Sumo also has VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Also, 18 sumo wrestlers have been roped in to star in the film. The film is directed by Hosimin, an erstwhile associate of veteran director Shankar.

