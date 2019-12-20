Private firms to fund school infrastructure in Andhra under govt’s ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme

Education

MoUs were signed with five private firms to contribute Rs 85.65 crore towards the first phase of the Rs 12,000 crore project.

The Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Nadu Nedu’ scheme for revamping infrastructure in government schools will now be aided by private firms, including pharmaceutical companies. ‘Nadu Nedu’ which means ‘then and now,’ is one of the multiple reforms in school education announced by the Jagan government, apart from the ‘Amma Vodi’ financial assistance for mothers of school-going children, and the introduction of English medium in all schools.

While the scheme aims to work on 45,000 schools in total over the next 3 years, the first phase will cover 15,715 schools. With the state reeling under a financial crisis, obtaining funds for the scheme seemed to be a challenge. The state government has now signed MoUs (memorandum of understanding) with five private sector companies, to take part in the infrastructure works in government schools.

MoUs were signed with the firms Hetero Drugs, Vasudha Pharma, Adileela Foundation, Laurus Labs and Rain Carbon for the development of more than a thousand schools in different districts across the state. While the total contribution of the 5 firms to the project is Rs 85.65 crore, the CM said that Rs 12,000 crores will be spent through the scheme overall for the development of 45,000 government schools.

While Hetero Drugs, Vasudha Pharma and Laurus Labs are pharmaceutical companies, Rain Carbon manufactures industrial chemicals. Each firm has been assigned a set of schools for development. Hetero Drugs would contribute Rs 20 crore for the development of 402 schools in Chekaraipeta, Jammalamadugu, Lingala, Pulivendula, Simhemdripuram, Tonduru, Vempalli and Vemula mandals of the YSR Kadapa district. Vasudha Pharma will spend Rs 21 crores for the development of 428 schools in Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Palakoderu, Poduru and Veeravasaram mandals in West Godavari district.

Rain Carbon has signed up to spend Rs 1.65 crores for the development of 66 schools in Pyapili mandal of Kurnool district, while Adileela Foundation will contribute Rs 25 crores for the development of 281 schools in Meliyaputti, Pathapatnam and Saravakota mandals of Srikakulam district. Laurus Labs will contribute Rs 18 crores for development of 359 schools in Kanchikacherla, Velerupadu, Peddakurapadu, Tenali, Duggirala and Prattipadu mandals of Guntur and Krishna districts.

For the first phase of ‘Nadu-Nedu’, 1,100 engineers and 55 master trainers have been reportedly trained, along with 50,000 parents committees.