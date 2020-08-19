Private bus with 34 passengers on board â€˜hijackedâ€™ in Agra

A private bus with 34 passengers on board was reportedly â€˜hijackedâ€™ by employees of a finance company in Uttar Pradeshâ€™s Agra on Wednesday. According to the Malapura police, the incident was reported on Wednesday early morning when the bus was en route to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana. A senior police officer in Agra said employees from a finance company asked the conductors and drivers to deboard and drove the bus to an unknown place, with the passengers still seated inside. The police say that the finance company employees drove off with the bus over the non-payment of a loan taken by the owner of the bus, who had passed away on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed a probe into the incident and a safe plan for the passengers to return. A team of five circle officers and SP rank officers was forced to trace further on the bus and passengers.

"Regarding the bus incident in Agra, the finance company had illegally seized the bus. The driver, staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner died yesterday (Tuesday)," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed the police that representatives of the finance company had boarded the vehicle. He said it was a finance-related incident and that the action of the men was "audacious."

The registration number of the sleeper bus was UP75M 3516 (Etawah in UP) but it is owned by a private operator in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

SSP Kumar said the episode started around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when the bus was near Raibha toll plaza at Dakshin bypass. Around eight-nine young men in two SUVs intercepted the bus, and men claimed they were from the finance company and asked the bus driver to get down but he ignored them and continued the ride, he said.

"The men in SUVs then chased the bus and overtook it at Malpura area. They got into the bus and forcibly brought down the driver and the conductor. They also told the passengers to not scream and assured them that no harm will be done to them," he added.

Later, four of these men boarded the bus and sped away on the Delhi-Kanpur highway, Kumar said.

He said the driver and the conductor of the bus were taken in one of the SUVs and dropped off in Kuberpur area on the highway around 4 am after which they approached the local police for help.

Police personnel, including the district police chief, then reached the spot and a search operation was launched to track the bus, he said.

In the wake of the incident, opposition parties targeted the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over the law and order situation in the state.

"The so-called finance company hijacking the bus in a filmy manner suggests lawlessness in UP. The incident has laid bare the hollow claims of law and order in the state. Dear government, is this the 'Yogi model' of law and order?" Congress state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party asked the government to ensure the safe return of all passengers.

"The hijacking of a bus with 34 passengers in Agra is a very sad and frightening incident. The law and order situation in UP is so severe that even the biggest of crimes are being carried out anywhere. Prayers for the safety of all travellers," it said in a tweet in Hindi.