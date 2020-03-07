Prithviraj's 'Karachi 81' delayed?

Director KS Bawa explained that the delay happened as the film needed to be made on a grand scale with a star studded cast.

The first look of Karachi 81 was unveiled a couple of months ago showing Prithviraj in an elderly get-up with a shredded Pakistani flag hanging in front of him. When this film was announced it was said that it will be ‘India’s Greatest Episode of Espionage’.

About Privithviraj’s role in it, he will be seen in multiple get-ups in Karachi 81 as he plays a RAW agent, said it, director KS Bawa. He added that Karachi 81 is based on some true life incidents but it has been fictionalised make the narrative even more interesting.

On the delay in getting this film on to the floors, KS Bawa has been quoted as saying, “The reason it’s been delayed is that the film needed to be made on a big scale. We could start work only after all the artistes we needed got onboard and their schedules aligned. The movie has a lot of leading actors, apart from Prithviraj and Tovino, that we will be revealing soon.”

From what we hear, the shooting of Karachi 81 will begin after Prithiviraj is done with Aadujeevitham. This means it could commence in October or November this year. The director revealed that he intends to delete some important portions in Karachi but is not sure considering the political situation.

Written by BS Bawa and Anwar Huzain, Karachi 81 is directed by the former. Jakes Bejoy is composing music for this venture with Sujith Vassudev cranking the camera and Mahesh Narayanan in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Prithviraj Sukumaran currently has a number of films including Aadujeevitham, which is in the making for a long time. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography, Raja Muhammed for editing and AR Rahman for music.