Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s Kaduva release postponed by a week

The film was initially slated for release on June 30.

Flix Mollywood

The release of director Shaji Kailas's upcoming entertainer Kaduva, featuring Prithviraj, Samyuktha Menon and Vivek Oberoi in the lead, has been postponed to July 7. The makers announced the same on Monday, July 27. The film, which has cinematography by Abhinandhan Ramanujam and music by Jakes Bejoy, was supposed to release on June 30.

Taking to Instagram, actor Prithviraj, who is on a tour to different cities to promote his film, made the announcement. He wrote, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! 'Kaduva' release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world."

Hours before this announcement, Prithiviraj had attended a promotional event in Chennai, where he said that his film, Kaduva will be a refreshing change. The action thriller marks the second collaboration between filmmaker Shaji Kailas and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Kaduva has Jinu V Abraham on board as the writer.

Prithviraj has a number of films in his kitty including Aadujeevitham and Barroz; the latter marks Mohanlalâ€™s directorial debut. He recently wrapped up the schedule in Jordan for Aadujeevitham. The film, which went on floors in 2018, was hit hard by the pandemic. The team had a hard time shooting in Jordan in 2020. For its second schedule, the team was shooting in Jordan's Wadi Rum in 2020, when local authorities chose to reverse their decision to permit shooting by the crew because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure is currently in production. Interestingly, Mohanlal played the lead role in Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s directorial debut, the Malayalam movie Lucifer.

(With IANS inputs)