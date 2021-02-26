Prithviraj shares throwback picture of his father with Mammootty

There have been reports of Prithviraj teaming up with Mammoottyâ€™s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan for a film.

Flix Mollywood

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran recently posted a throwback picture of his late father and actor Sukumaran with Malayalam star Mammootty. In the collage he also added a picture of Mammootty and himself.

The picture has been receiving a lot of attention since then with fans pouring in their love. Mammoottyâ€™s son and star Dulquer Salmaan also shared his thought on how much he loved seeing the pictures.

A couple of months ago, there were reports that Prithviraj and Dulquer may be teaming up for a film. Though there is no official word on this project, we hear that it will mark the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran director Joshiy. Abhilash has worked as an associate director in several films before. We can expect an announcement on this project soon, say sources.

On the work front, Prithviraj has several acting assignments to concentrate. Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas have been roped in to play the lead roles in the Malayalam film Bhramam. Surabhi Lakshmi, Ananya, Shankar, Jagadish, and Sudheer Karamana will be playing supporting roles in the film. The film began with the customary pooja recently and the shooting commenced in Fort Kochi amidst a lot of expectations. The pooja turned out to be a well-attended event with Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan, and Raashi Khanna attending it among others.

Bhramam, remake of the hit Hindi film Andhadhun, is being directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran and he will be in charge of the camera work as well. A Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing department and Jakes Bejoy will be composing the tunes for this flick.

Before Brahmam, Prithviraj completed shooting for Kuruthi. Another film he is working in is Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Anthony. Prithviraj is sharing screen space with his Driving License co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu in it.

Other upcoming films of the actor includes Aadjujeevitham, directed by Blessy, Ayalvashi by debutant director Irshad Parari, Kaaliyan to be made by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak and Cold Case, a thriller in which he acts opposite Aditi Balan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)