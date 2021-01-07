Prithviraj shares a new selfie with Mohanlal

In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has also mentioned a famous dialogue from his directorial debut 'Lucifer'.

Flix Mollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media pages to share a photo of himself with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the picture posted, the two artists were seen clicking a selfie together during a candid shot. In the caption for the post, Prithviraj has also mentioned a famous dialogue from his directorial debut Lucifer, “Bas ek ishaara bhaijaan..bas ek!”, which starred Mohanlal as the main lead.

On Wednesday, Mohanlal took to his social media space and shared a photo with Prithviraj. These posts have made the fans of Lucifer all excited. Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer, which turned out to be a massive hit. Following this, there came an announcement that the team is planning a sequel-cum-prequel for Lucifer with the title Empuraan.

During a film-related event that happened, it was disclosed by Prithviraj that he is planning Lucifer as a trilogy, which means there will be a third part for it. Murali Gopy, who has penned Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan and the third part as well. Empuraan was expected to go on the floors during mid-2020 which got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucifer had Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vasudevan for cinematography and Samjith for editing, while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music. Mohanlal played a politician in the film, which was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal has a number of films in his kitty. Drishyam 2, the sequel of the hit crime thriller Drishyam released in 2013 directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released on Amazon OTT platform.

His other magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. Apart from this film, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up for another project titled Ram. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Prithviraj has a number of projects needing his attention. He will be completing his current projects including Jana Gana Mana, Ayalvashi, Cold Case and Aadujeevitham, which are in different stages of production. Jana Gana Mana is directed by Dijo Jose Anthony and Prithviraj will be sharing the screen space with his Driving Licence co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy, Ayalvashi is directed by debutant Irshad Parari, and Cold Case will be helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak.

Content provided by Digital Native