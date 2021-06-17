Prithviraj shares daughter Ally's story line and announces second directorial venture

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the 2019 Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’ starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

Following the success of his directorial debut Lucifer, Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he has a new story and is all set for his second directorial venture. Announcing the news with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, Prithviraj revealed that his daughter Alankrita, whom he fondly calls Ally, provided the inspiration for the second script.

In his post, Prithviraj revealed that the plot is based on the lives of a father and son in the US who were displaced due to World War II and forced to live in a refugee camp for a couple of years. The film’s storyline is seen on a small electronic notepad, the handwriting indicating that it was perhaps jotted down by Alankrita. The short story reads, “Father and son lived in America. World war 2 happened and they shifted to a refugee camp. There they stayed for two years and the war ended. They went back home and lived happily ever after. The end.”

Claiming that this was the best story he had heard during the lockdown, Prithviraj added that he was trying to get the movie made with the COVID-19 restrictions and regulations in place. “This was the best storyline I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. To do a film that I think can be pulled off under Covid restrictions and regulations. Details will follow soon #DirectionBugBites #Ally’sStories (sic),” Prithviraj’s Instagram post read.

Released in 2019, Prithviraj’s first directorial Lucifer starred Mohanlal in the lead. The action film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kummar, Baiju Santhosh, Nyla Usha and others in prominent roles. The movie was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Prithviraj has a slew of releases in the pipeline including Kuruthi, Aadujeevith am, Kaduva, Cold Case and Barroz, which are likely to release in 2021 and 2022.