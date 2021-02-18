Prithviraj’s look from ‘Bhramam’ released

'Bhramam' is the remake of Bollywood film 'Andhadhun'.

Flix Entertainment

The first look of actors Prithviraj and Unni Mukundan from Bhramam was unveiled recently. The film also starring actors Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas, is the remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun. With Bhramam, Raashi is making her debut in Malayalam film industry. The film is being directed and shot by Ravi K Chandran.

Sharing his first look from the film with just emojis, Prithviraj confirmed that he will be playing Ayushmann Khurrana’s role.

The shooting of Bhramam commenced recently in Fort Kochi. Actor Unni Mukundan, who also joined the sets recently, revealed his look from the film.

“Look in the Mirror, that’s your only competition,” he tweeted.

While Raashi has been roped in to reprise Radhika Apte’s role, Mamta Mohandas will be seen in the role done by Tabu, confirm sources.

Announcing her introduction to the Malayalam industry, Raashi Khanna had tweeted, “And we begin another exciting journey in Malayalam cinema! Need your blessings.”

The film has music composed by Jakes Bejoy, who has composed music for Ranam, Queen, Taxiwala, among others. A Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing department. The film is being produced under the banner of AP International.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood which was directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role, it was rated as the ‘most popular film’ based on the user ratings for the year 2018 by film rating website IMDB.

The film, a thriller, starred Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast.