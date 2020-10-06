Prithvirajâ€™s â€˜Kaduvaâ€™ to begin shooting in December

The mass action entertainer is scripted by Jinu Abraham and directed by Shaji Kailas.

Flix Mollywood

The shooting of Prithvirajâ€™s Kaduva is set to being in December this year, after months of getting stalled by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is scripted by Jinu Abraham and directed by Shaji Kailas.

A few months ago, Jinu had filed a case against the makers of a Suresh Gopi starrer, tentatively titled #SG250, alleging plagiarism. The writer filed the case at the Ernakulam District Court and the magistrate issued a stay order to the makers of SG250 to stop all work associated with the film until further orders.

Jinu Abraham said in an interview earlier that he has no issues with the Suresh Gopi film team proceeding with the project if they prove that the content is not plagiarised from his work.

Prithviraj Sukumaran announced Kaduva on his birthday, October 16t, last year and disclosed that it will be a mass action entertainer that his fans have been waiting for a long time now. Interestingly, he is collaborating with director Shaji Kailas after six years. Jinu also disclosed that Prithviraj was keen on having Shaji Kailas on board to wield the megaphone as he has a proven track record for directing mass entertainers.

In an earlier interview, he said that Kaduva is set in the 90s. According to the scriptwriter, the film is inspired by a true incident and added that only five per cent of the story is based on the real incident while the rest of the plot is fictional.

Jinu Abraham has earlier directed the Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan.

Watch: Song from Adam Joan

Prithviraj also has to work for Aadujeevitham, a film adapted from a novel by Benyamin. Prithviraj and Amala Paul play the lead pair in this film which is being directed by Blessy. Aadujeevitham will bring back the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman into the Malayalam film industry, after more than 27 years. The filmâ€™s shooting came to a halt mid-way in Jordan due to the pandemic and the team is yet to resume the shooting.

(Content provided by Digital Native)