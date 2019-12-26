Prithviraj reveals that he got an offer to direct Rajinikanth

Mollywood

He revealed this information at an event arranged for him to meet and interact with his fans.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut with the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, recently revealed that he was offered a chance to direct superstar Rajinikanth.

The actor-director spoke about this at an event which was arranged for him to meet and interact with his fans. “Soon after Lucifer release, I got an offer to direct Rajinikanth sir’s next film. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take it up because of Aadujeevitham. I don’t think I have typed a longer sorry note to anyone in my life,” he said. His debut film as a director, Lucifer, went on to become a massive hit. In fact Prithiviraj’s production house was involved in the distribution of Petta, which starred Rajinikanth and was directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj’s Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy is in progress. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring back the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry. It is being bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films.

Prithviraj’s latest film Driving License helmed by Jean Paul Lal alias Lal has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames, the script for Driving License was written by Sachy.

Prithviraj’s next film will be Ayalvashi and will be helmed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director to Prithviraj in Lucifer. The star siblings of the Malayalam industry Prithviraj and Indrajith will be teaming up again for this film. The duo has previously shared screen space in films like Tiyaan, Double Barrel, Classmates and Police so far. Prithviraj is also shooting for Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which is directed by Sachy. While Prithviraj will play the role of a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, actor Biju Menon will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, as Ayyappan Nair, a policeman.

(Content provided by Digital Native)