Prithviraj to play cop in an investigative thriller

The film will be the debut directorial of cinematographer Tanu Balak, known for his work in â€˜The Trainâ€™ and â€˜Of the peopleâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Prithviraj has signed on the dotted lines to star in an investigative thriller in which he will be playing a cop. The film will be the debut directorial of cinematographer Tanu Balak known for his work in The Train and Of the People. Editor Shameer Muhammed and cinematographer Jomon T John are producing this venture under their banner Plan J Studios.

Plan J Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company recently announced another project Irul, which has Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. Shameer Muhammed told in an interview to the cinemaexpress that Irul is a small scale film while Prithvirajâ€™s film will have a bigger crew on board. They are finalising a female lead for the film, he said.

While Prithviraj has been roped in to play the lead role in the untitled film, its makers are in the process of roping in some newbies for important roles through a casting call.

Prithivraj is meanwhile busy with a slew of films including Aadujeevitham for which he was shooting in Jordan when the lockdown was announced in March after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The filmâ€™s technical crew includes Oscar winning music composer for music AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing.

Another film that Prithviaj is doing is Karachi 81, an espionage thriller made on a huge budget. Written by BS Bawa and Anwar Huzain, Karachi 81 is directed by the former. Prithviraj will be seen in multiple get-ups as he plays a RAW agent, said its director KS Bawa. He added that Karachi 81 is based on some true life incidents but it has been fictionalised to make the narrative even more interesting. Jakes Bejoy is composing music for this venture with Sujith Vaassudev cranking the camera and Mahesh Narayanan in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Prithviraj also has in his kitty Ayalvashi, a film directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in the actorâ€™s debut directorial Lucifer. It has already been reported that the shooting of this film will begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham. According to reports, Ayalvashi is about two neighbours constantly in conflict with one another.

In yet another film, Prithviraj will be playing a warrior. Kaaliyan will tell the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th century warrior who lived in Venad. He was a trusted disciple of the legendary warrior Iravikkutty Pillai. Though Iraivikutty Pillai went on to become a part of history, Kaaliyan remained an unsung hero. Sources in the know say that Prithviraj will be playing Kaaliyan and veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj will be seen as Iravikkutty Pillai.

