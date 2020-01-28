Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer 'Ayalvasi' to go on floors in September

Prithviraj is currently finishing the shoot of his film 'Aadujeevitham', after which he is expected to join the sets of 'Ayalvasi'.

It was revealed last month that the star siblings Prithviraj and Indrajith will be teaming up again for a film! titled Ayalvasi. The film will be directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s first directorial Lucifer. The two brothers have shared screen space in films like Tiyaan, Double Barrel, Classmates and Police so far.

Sources in the know say that Ayalvasi is a film about two neighbors and the conflict between them regarding an issue. The film is being bankrolled by Prithviraj under his banner Prithviraj Productions.

While it has already been reported that the shooting of Ayalvasi will begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham. The buzz now is that the shooting of the film will commence in September. Prithviraj is currently on a three-month break and will be joining the sets of Aadujeevitham after he reduces weight in March. The shooting of this film will be wrapped up in September this year, after which he will be joining the Ayalvasi sets.

It may be noted here that Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy, and the film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring back the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry. It is being bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films

Prithviraj also has the sequel to Lucifer, Empuraan needing his attention. He will be wielding directing the sequel as well with Mohanlal playing the lead role. Murali Gopy, who penned Lucifer, will be in charge of Empuraan and the third part of this trilogy. Empuraan is expected to go on to the floors sometime this year.