Prithviraj, Indrajith, Narain, Jayasurya catch up in â€˜Classmatesâ€™ reunion video call

The four Mollywood actors shared the screen in the 2006 Mollywood coming-of-age romantic drama â€˜Classmatesâ€™.

In what seems to have become a lockdown tradition, actors Prithviraj, Indrajith, Narain and Jayasurya recently got together over a video call, which was a reunion of sorts for them. Last year, shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the four actors who played the lead roles in the 2006 Malayalam movie Classmates, met over video call to catch up with each other.

Sharing a screenshot of the video call on Instagram, Prithviraj noted how he is grateful to be at home with family, as opposed to being stuck in the middle of the desert. He was referring to when, in March last year, he was stuck in Jordan for over a month as he was shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in March. The crew had to halt production at the time and had to stay in Jordan for over a month due to the lockdown in India.

In his recent Instagram post about the Classmates reunion, Prithviraj also mentioned how India is fighting a tougher battle than the one last year. The actor concluded the caption by stating that he hopes to catch up with his Classmates co-stars next year as well, however, he would like to do so in person.

"Last yearâ€™s lockdown, we put out a similar screenshot. Difference this time being, Iâ€™m lucky to be at home with family as opposed to the middle of the desert, and India is waging a battle far tougher than same time a year back. As much as we enjoy doing this, we hope the next time itâ€™s out of choice, and not because we cannot meet up for real! Stay home. Stay safe. #Classmates (sic)," his caption read.

Helmed by filmmaker Lal Jose, Classmates is a coming-of-age romantic drama that features actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Narain, Kavya Madhavan and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film had a great run at the box office and was remade in Tamil as Ninaithale Inikkum, while the Telugu and Marathi remake of the film was titled Classmates. Centred around a group of friends who graduated college in the year 1991, the film bagged the Kerala State Film Awards for Best Popular Film and Best Story.