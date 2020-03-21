Prithviraj confirms Aadujeevitham team is in Jordan

The actor also confirmed thru his social media handle that they will continue the shoot in Jordan.

Flix Mollywood

Earlier reports had mentioned that Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham team would be traveling to Jordan to film some important portions of the film. With the coronavirus scare looming large worldwide and the cancellation of many international flights, the team is currently stuck in Jordan. However, by taking necessary precautions the team has decided to continue with the shoot.

Prithviraj earlier posted on his social media page that he and his Aadujeevitham team are currently in Jordan and busy with the filming.

He had posted saying, “We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated.

The Mollywood star also confirmed that two of the actors have been put on 'precautionary quarantine' in Amman, and will be joining the team post the 14 day period.

Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes the Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty for sound mixing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing.

It is worth mentioning here that in a recent media interaction, the director had said that he intends to shoot the film in different parts of Algeria, Egypt and India. He also revealed that the shooting schedules will not be continuous like what is followed in other films.

(Content provided by Digital Native)