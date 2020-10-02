Prithviraj can’t wait for second directorial ‘Empuraan’ to start

A sequel to ‘Lucifer’, the film will have Mohanlal reprising his role from the prequel.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Prithviraj turned director last year with Lucifer, which turned out to be a huge hit. Following this came the announcement that he will be wielding the megaphone for the sequel titled Empuraan. The star director has roped in superstar Mohanlal, who played the lead role in Lucifer, to take up the same role in the sequel as well.

Recently, Prithviraj posted a pic with Empuraan’s script writer Murali Gopy on social media with the caption: “Probably the day I first “saw” Empuraan. When your writer’s design starts forming an edited, colour corrected shape in your mind! I cannot wait to get this started.. as much as a fan.. as a filmmaker!”

Murali Gopy also wrote on his social media page: “With my director bro, after i gave him a full design brief of Empuraan”. The photo was perhaps taken during the movie’s story discussion.

On the commencement of the film, Mohanlal had hinted at a film-related event that it will go on the floors later this year. But with the outbreak of the pandemic and the lockdown, the shooting schedules of both Prithviraj and Mohanlal’s films have gone for a toss. We can expect an official word about Empuraan very soon.

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj will be completing Aadujeevitham. The film is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar winning music director AR Rahman back to the Malayalam film industry. The progress of this film is very slow as the star is required to undergo major physical transformation for his role, which is taking a lot of time. The Aadujeevitham team was stationed in Jordan when the lockdown was announced in March this year and returned to India after a lot of hassles without completing the shooting.

Mohanlal currently has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment.

The actor recently started to shoot for Drishyam 2, which is the sequel to the hit movie Drishyam. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film will have the same set of actors reprising the roles they did in the prequel. There are some new characters introduced to the story which is set 7 years after the incident that happened in Drishyam.

The star’s other film in the making is Ram. Jeethu Joseph will start this venture after completing Drishyam 2, say sources. Trisha has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer, which also has Durga Krishna in a pivotal role. The shooting of this film is expected to begin after Mohanlal completes his current projects on hand.

(Content provided by Digital Native)