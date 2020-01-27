Prithviraj and Tovino to team up for ‘Karachi 81’

Reports are that the film will be a spy thriller, set in the 1970s.

After teaming up in the Seventh Day, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas are all set to work together in Karachi 81. Reports are that it will be a spy thriller and will be set in the 1970s. The first look poster of this flick and the title were revealed on Republic Day, January 26, on social media and went viral among the film buffs. Prithviraj’s look in the poster is interesting, as an old and wrinkled man, looking a tad like Kamal Haasan's older version in Indian. Also the caption ‘India’s Greatest Episode of Espionage’ makes fans wonder about his role in the film.

Written by BS Bava and Anwar Huzain, Karachi 81 is directed by the former. Jakes Bejoy is composing music for this venture with Sujith Vassudev cranking the camera and Mahesh Narayanan in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Prithviraj has a number of upcoming films including Aadujeevitham, which has been in the making for a long time. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Also, Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry, after the 1992 film Yoddha.

Prithviraj is required to undergo a major physical transformation for his role in the film and that is taking a lot of time. Reports are that he will have to reduce weight and it means another three months more to achieve the desired results so that the shooting of Aadujeevitham could be resumed.

Tovino Thomas, meanwhile, has Forensic needing his focus. The character poster of Tovino Thomas in Forensic was released a few weeks ago and it was revealed that he plays a medico-legal advisor named Samuel John Kaattookaran. An interesting feature of this thriller is that it will be the first film in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length.

