Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Jana Gana Mana to stream on OTT

Helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, Jana Gana Mana hit the big screens on April 28.

Flix Mollywood

Actors Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s recently released Malayalam movie Jana Gana Mana is set to stream on over-the-top platform Netflix. The makers announced that the movie will be screening from June 2. Helmed by Queen fame director Dijo Jose Antony, Jana Gana Mana hit the big screens on April 28 this year. The film is set to release in four languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. “Justice and the law are two sides of the same coin - until they are not.#JanaGanaMana is coming to Netflix on June 2 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada (sic),” read the tweet posted by Netflix India South on May 26.

The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife, journalist Supriya Menon by their home production banner Prithviraj Productions. It is also bankrolled by Harris Desom, Naveen P Thomas, Santhosh Krishnan, Justin Stephen and Listin Stephen. Prithviraj and Suraj teamed up for the film after the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License.

Apart from Prithviraj and Suraj, the star cast also includes actors Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya Dhruvan, Shari, Shammi Thilakan, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Pasupathi, Azhagam Perumal, Ilavarasu, Vinod Sagar, Vincy Aloshious, Midhun, Hari Krishnan, Vijayakumar, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Chithra Iyer, Benzi Mathews, Dhanya Ananya, Nimisha, Divya Krishna, Josekutty Jacob, Prasad Arumanayakam, Subha Venkat, and Raj Babu, among others. Jana Gana Mana, which revolves around social political themes, has a script by Sharia Mohammed.

Prior to Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj was seen in Bro Daddy, which was directed by him, and co-starred actor Mohanlal in the lead. Bro Daddy premiered on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on January 26 this year. The ensemble cast also included actors Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin, among others.

Meanwhile, actor Suraj was recently seen in M Padmakumar directorial Pathaam Valavu, wherein he shared the screen with Aditi Ravi, and Indrajith Sukumaran. The film was released on May 13 this year.

