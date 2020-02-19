Prithviraj and Suraj’s ‘Driving License’ to be made in Telugu

Actor-producer Ram Charan Teja has procured the remake rights of the film.

Flix Tollywood

Actor-director Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr’s last outing was Driving License, which turned out to be a smash hit. He directed the film that was bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu played the lead characters in the film.

According to a Times of India report , Driving License will be remade in Telugu soon. Actor-producer Ram Charan Teja, who has a strong penchant for good films, has procured the remake rights of the film. However, it is still not clear about who would direct the remake or who the actors would be.

The script for Driving License was penned by Sachy. A thorough commercial entertainer, the film was about a superstar called Hareendran who is crazy about luxury cars, played by Prithviraj. Suraj Venjaramoodu played a motor vehicle inspector who is a hardcore fan of Hareendran. The technical crew of this film included Ranadive for wielding the camera and Sushin Shyam to compose the tunes.

It may be noted here that Ram Charan also has the remake rights of another Malayalam hit movie Lucifer. Incidentally, this movie was directed by Prithviraj. Lucifer had Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vaassudev for cinematography and Samjith for editing while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music composition. Mohanlal played a powerful man in the film, which was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Lucifer was not only a big success in Kerala but across the globe as well. The film did well abroad with the box office collections soaring.

Reports are that Ram Charan’s dad and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi will be reprising the role done by Mohanlal in the original. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Ram Charan is in the process of getting director Parasuram to direct the remake. However, there is still no confirmation on this yet.

(Content provided by Digital Native)