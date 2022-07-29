Prithviraj and Samyuktha’s Kaduva to stream on OTT

Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film hit the big screens on July 7.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie Kaduva is set to have its Over-the-top (OTT) premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 4. The news was announced by the streaming platform on Friday, July 29. The Malayalam action-drama, directed by Shaji Kailas, was theatrically released on July 7 and received positive reviews. Sharing the announcement with fans, Prime video tweeted, “ a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest. #KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4 @PrithviOfficial @vivekoberoi.”

Speaking about the OTT release, Prithviraj Sukumaran said in a press release that Kaduva is close to his heart and he is looking forward to the digital premiere of the movie. "Malayalam cinema has received so much love from audiences across the globe and I am sure Kaduva' will receive the same love and appreciation upon its release on Prime Video, the 39-year-old actor said in a statement.

The film tells the story of Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan (Sukumaran), a Pala planter, in the 90s, who ends up on a coalition course with IG Joseph Chandy (Vivek Oberoi), a top cop who is politically favoured.

It follows the intense rivalry between the two and the subsequent events that take place because of it. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the antagonist in the film, said he is grateful for all the love from the audience for his character.

"I have always strived to do unique roles in my career, and Joseph's character in the film is an example of it. It is gratifying to see the kind of love this movie and my character has received. I'm glad that through Prime Video, Kaduva would be accessible to an even larger audience, all across the globe ,” Vivek said in a statement.

Days after its theatrical release, Kaduva had landed in controversy over certain dialogues against differently-abled people, following which Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj Sukumaran tendered an apology. Also starring Samyuktha Menon, the film is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen.