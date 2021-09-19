Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandasâ€™s Bhramam gets OTT release date

The movie is a crime thriller directed by Ravi K Chandran, who has handled the cinematography for the film as well.

Flix Mollywood

Bhramam, a Malayalam film featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas in the lead, will release on over-the-top (OTT) platform, Amazon Prime Video, on October 7. It is a crime thriller that has been directed by Ravi K Chandran, who has also handled the cinematography for the film.

Prithviraj announced the release of the film on his Twitter page on Sunday morning. "Proud to introduce my film, Bhramam - available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021," he tweeted. Theatres in Kerala are yet to open after closing down during the second wave of COVID-19 in April.

The tweet featured a poster of the film as well, in which a bearded Prithviraj wears sunglasses that reflect the faces of actors Unni Mukundan and Mamta.

A release by Amazon Prime Video said that the film "dwells on the dualities of a pianist who pretends to be blind". Prithviraj plays the pianist, whose musical journey "gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery," added the release.

The film has a number of other actors as part of the cast including Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna and Sudheer Karamana.

The background score is by Jakes Bejoy of Dhruvangal 16 fame. The film is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios.

Director Ravi said that elements of drama and humour have been weaved in the film. "Taking the scale of production a notch higher than the original, some unique elements of drama and humour have been weaved in Bhramam along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative," he said.

Prithviraj recently had another thriller, titled Cold Case, release on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, he played a police official investigating a year-old murder. The film, which is a mix of thriller and horror, had Aditi Balan playing the female lead.

