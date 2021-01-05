Prithviraj acquires Malayalam distribution rights for â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™

The Malayalam version of â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ will be available under the actorâ€™s Banner Prithviraj Films.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

Sandalwood star Yashâ€™s upcoming KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The crime-action film was initially announced to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Recently, Mollywood actor Prithviraj acquired the Malayalam distribution rights for KGF: Chapter 2 under his banner Prithviraj Productions.



Prithviraj shared the news on social media, through a poster and a few words about the venture. He wrote, â€œI'm a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale Films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you... I too am waiting to see Rocky's take unfold (sic)."





The Malayalam version of KGF: Chapter 1 was released by Global United Media in more than 75 theatres and was declared a blockbuster hit. In 2017, Prithviraj announced his decision to exit the production company August Cinema Pvt Ltd, which he jointly launched with Shaji and Santosh, after six years. Later, he launched Prithviraj Productions with his wife Supriya. Prithvirajâ€™s company had first ventured into film distribution with Rajinikanth's film Petta. He later joined hands with Sony Pictures India to play the lead in as well as bankroll the film 9.

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, will see the clash between Yashâ€™s character Rocky and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The makers recently finished the shooting for the filmâ€™s climactic fight scene involving Yash and Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabadâ€™s Ramoji Film City.

The makers had also earlier revealed that the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will release on January 8, on the occasion of Yashâ€™s birthday. The announcement was made on Twitter, which read: "A glance into the empire, it might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger and deadlier!"

KGF: Chapter 2 also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. For the sequel, reports emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first instalment. Clarifying the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag, and has come on board to play an entirely different character.



KGF: Chapter 2â€™s release was initially set for October 2020, which was delayed like many films due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the film is now expected to hit the screens in mid-2021. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 under his production banner Excel Entertainment. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

(Content provided by Digital Native)