Principals of Bengaluru’s Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, St John’s High School suspended

The two schools are managed under the Church of South India. It was not immediately known what led to the suspension.

The principals of two schools in Bengaluru — Bishop Cotton Boys’ School and St John’s High School — have been suspended by the Karnataka Central Diocese. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the action has been taken amid allegations of violations of due process. It is not immediately clear what these allegations are, as they have been termed as ‘internal matters’ of the institutions.

The Bishop Cotton Boys’ school, located on Residency Road, is managed by the Karnataka Central Diocese of the Church of South India. Reverend PK Samuel, who is Bishop of the Diocese and the chairman of the school board, informed the staff that S Edwin Christopher, the principal of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School (BCBS), has been suspended.

The letter from the chairman to the school staff states that the Executive committee of the school met on July 11 and “after taking due consideration of various matters, decided to suspend Prof. Dr S Edwin Christopher as Principal with immediate effect.”

Deccan Herald has reported that principal Shanta Susheela of St John’s High School, located in Cleveland town in Bengaluru has also been suspended. This school is also managed by the Church of South India. It was not immediately known why the principals have been suspended.

Reverend PK Samuel told Deccan Herald that the suspensions are an “internal matter” and the details of the charges against the two suspended principals will be revealed once an inquiry has been completed.