Principal, staff members and 4 inter students held in Hyderabad for exam malpractice

While six students have been booked, two are absconding.

The principal and three staff members of New Madina Junior College in Tolichowki were caught red-handed by exam surveillance authorities on Wednesday when they were writing supplementary exams on behalf of eight intermediate students.

Members of a high-power committee, who were conducting surveillance on exam malpractices, raided the examination centre along with task force police and arrested principal Shoib Tanveer and staff members Shabha, Shahida Shareen and Syed Kaleemuddin, who were involved in the malpractice.

The eight students were also present at the examination centre. Out of the eight, two students fled the spot and are absconding. While two students, who are minors, have been handed over to their parents, four others have been arrested, The Times of India reported.

According to the Hyderabad District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) B Jayaprada Bai, three days ago, they received a tip-off about the mass, organised malpractice in the college. But they were able to catch them in the act red-handed on Wednesday, she told TOI.

The Deccan Chronicle reported that the college principal charged Rs 8,000 per paper for this malpractice. The students who have been booked include Mohammed Iqbal Abbas, Ahamad Nazeer, Mohammed Riyan Nazeer, Nisar Ahmed, Firaz Mirza and Mohammed Ahmed.

While the others had appeared for the chemistry supplementary exam, Firaz Mirza and Mohammed Ahmed were appearing for the commerce exam.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Following the arrests, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Commissioner, Syed Omer Jaleel issued a show-cause notice to New Madina College management — to respond within three-days — asking why they shouldn't cancel the college’s affiliation for allowing the exam malpractice.