Principal of Kasaragod Govt college removed for locking students up in her chamber

The incident occurred when a few members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) approached principal N Rema over lack of clean water at the Kasaragod Government College.

The principal of Kasaragod Government College N Rema was removed from her post after she allegedly locked up some students inside her chamber for complaining about impure drinking water. The incident took place on Thursday, February 23. State Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice Dr R Bindu issued the order for her removal on the same day, following a complaint about the alleged incident.

Associate professor AL Ananthapadmanabhan from the college’s Geology Department has been posted as principal (in-charge) of the college. Bindu took to Facebook to announce the changes. “It has been ordered to remove N Rama from the post of college principal at the Kasaragod Government College. The action has been taken after a complaint that the students who raised drinking water problems in the campus were locked in the principal’s chamber. Associate professor Dr AN Ananthapadmanabhan has been given full additional responsibility along with financial powers of the Principal,” she said.

The incident occurred when a group of students protested the poor quality of drinking water provided on campus. A few members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) came to the principals’ chamber demanding clean potable water, and refused to leave until action was taken in this regard. In retaliation, principal N Rema allegedly locked them up in her chamber for over 1.5 hours.