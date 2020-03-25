Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne showed mild symptoms over the weekend.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

The 71-year-old and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, are currently in isolation at Balmoral in Scotland, reported BBC. However, Camilla has tested negative for coronavirus.

Prince Charles reportedly showed mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested on Sunday. The results of his test came on Tuesday evening, but he remains “in good health,” according to the Clarence House statement.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during a recent week,” the statement reportedly said.

Sky News reported that he last met his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on March 12, but she remains in isolation and in good health. Prince Charles is the heir to the British throne.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued stay-at-home orders this week in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Kingdom currently has more than 8,000 positive cases and 422 deaths.

Johnson on Monday banned citizens from leaving their houses, and noted that the police would intervene if public gatherings were spotted. All shops, gyms and religious centres were closed, as the UK Prime Minister noted that people would only be allowed to step out of their homes “for very limited purposes” such as shopping for essentials, medical services, one kind of exercise or work, in only certain cases.