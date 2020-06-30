Postmortem has basis to file murder charges against Sathankulam cops in Bennix-Jayaraj case: HC

The court has asked the government if an IG can start the investigation, so that evidence is not destroyed before a CBI probe begins.

news Crime

The postmortem reports of Jayaraj and Bennix, victims of Sathankulam police excess, were submitted before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on June 30. The judges have observed that the reports show that the father-son duo had grievous injuries on their bodies. Significantly, the court noted that there is prima facie evidence to file murder charges against the policemen involved.

The court also asked if it might be possible for the Inspector General of Police (IG) or Tirunelveli Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to continue investigations, before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over. The court stressed that any delay in investigation could lead to the tampering of evidence. The court also directed the state government to file its response by 12 noon on Friday.

Last Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, D Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, C Prathapan, and three police officers involved in the Sathankulam incident appeared before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in the suo moto criminal contempt petition. The court had asked for a contempt petition to be filed against the three people for non-cooperation. The court in its order on Monday said that constable Maharajan passed disparaging remarks against the Kovilpatti Magistrate when the latter had gone to the station to conduct his probe.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the investigation of the Sathankulam case to the CBI. So far, the state police department has not transferred ADSP D Kumar and DSP Prathapan despite the court asking for the same. Constable Maharajan has been suspended from his post.

Watch: CCTV footage from Sathankulam busts lie by cops

(This is a developing story)