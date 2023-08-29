President Murmu, PM Modi, MP Rahul Gandhi extend Onam wishes

Onam, mainly celebrated in Kerala, is one of the most popular harvest festivals in the country.

Several leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, MP Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, August 29, extended their warm wishes on the occasion of Onam. Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalam speaking people of Kerala.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all," the President said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Binding communities in a tapestry of traditions, Onam is a poignant reminder of the timeless values of compassion & sacrifice. It is also an occasion to honour the tireless efforts of our farming community, and to express gratitude to Mother nature for her bounty. May the spirit of Onam bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of all".

Extending his warm wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity. Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala."

Kharge in a post said, "Onam is a celebration of life and hope and a remembrance of the legendary and joyous past. May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration and the purity of Sadhya inspire the spirit of togetherness, prosperity and fraternity among all."

Rahul Gandhi also greeted the people and said, "Greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Onam! May this beautiful festival strengthen the bonds of unity and bring happiness to all."

Onam, mainly celebrated in Kerala, is one of the most popular harvest festivals in the country. Each year, it is celebrated between August and September. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, marked during August-September as per the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted and much-beloved demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this festival.