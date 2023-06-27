President Murmu to attend 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad on June 4 to take part in the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is remembered for his fight against the British, to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh). Chief Secretary Santa Kumari presided over a high-level coordination meeting and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the visit of the President.

The officials have been directed to make elaborate arrangements as per the protocol in close coordination with all the line departments. “Repairs to roads across the route should be taken up immediately. Barricading and adequate bandobast arrangements should be made. Sanitation and cleanliness should be ensured,” the Chief Secretary told the officials.

The electricity department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visit. Medical team should be kept ready in case of an emergency. Alluri Sitarama Raju is well known for leading the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju on July 4 last year in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Modi kicked off the celebrations with the unveiling of a 30-feet bronze statue of Sitarama Raju. The 15 tonne statue was carved out at a cost of Rs 3 crore and installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samithi in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

