'Presence will create unrest': Siddaramaiah barred from entering Mangaluru by cops

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha on Friday issued a notice to him on Friday, barring his entry to the city.

“Police have issued a notice to me that reads I am prohibited from entering Mangaluru. We are living in an undeclared emergency situation. BS Yediyurappa should insist Narendra Modi at least declare emergency officially and run Tuglaq Darbar as they wish,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

In the notice, Police Commissioner Harsha states that Siddaramaiah’s presence in Mangaluru would cause law and order problem and create unrest.

“There has been violence on December 19 after the protests against the central government-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act erupted in Mangaluru. Hence, a curfew has been imposed to maintain law and order. If you enter Mangaluru, there will be law and order problems and unrest,” the Commissioner’s notice reads.

The Commissioner also stated in the notice that Siddaramaiah would be prohibited from travelling to Mangaluru from airports, railway stations and buses in Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Goa.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was stopped after boarding a private charter plane to Mangaluru on Friday. He tweeted that he was not allowed to deboard the plane.

“Due to ill health, I boarded a private charter plane to Mangaluru. The police are not allowing me to get off the plane in Mangaluru. What is the BJP trying to hide?” Siddaramaiah’s plane was not allowed to land and he returned to Bengaluru on Friday.

Congress MLA from Byatarayanapura and former minister Krishna Byre Gowda called the move a "defacto emergency". "Defacto Emergency - Siddaramaiah, myself and few others were scheduled to fly to Mangalore. Government cancelled the flight permission. Leaders like Ramesh Kumar have been arrested in MLR. Total lockdown on freedom! So much for BJP which did politics on 1975 Emergency, only to beat it," he said.

Six Congress leaders including former Congress Minister for Higher Education Basavaraj Rayareddy, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, former Ballari MP VS Ugrappa, MB Patil, MLA from Babaleshwar and former Home Minister MB Patil, MLC Nazeer Ahmed and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council SR Patil were detained at the Mangaluru airport on Friday afternoon.

The Congress leaders had arrived in Mangaluru on Friday morning to meet the families of the two people, who died due to police firing on Thursday. The Congress leaders intended to visit Wenlock Hospital, where the bodies of the victims is kept.