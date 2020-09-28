Pregnant women in Kerala loses unborn twins as 3 hospitals turn her away

Health Minister KK Shailaja has assured the woman and her husband that alleged lapses from any hospital will be probed.

news Death

A pregnant woman lost her unborn twin children on Sunday after she was allegedly turned away from three hospitals in Kerala. The woman, a native of Malappuram, first visited the Manjeri medical college hospital and two other places before finally being admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital. On Sunday, she lost her twins after an emergency C Section was performed.

The womanâ€™s husband has now alleged that three of the hospitals refused to admit his wife, citing the need for COVID tests to be done. The delay in getting treatment led to the death of the babies, he added, speaking to the media on Sunday.

According to reports, on September 15, 20-year-old Shahala had recovered from COVID-19 and had been discharged. A native of Kizhishery in Malappuram, Shahala was first taken for the Manjeri medical college hospital at 4:30 am on Saturday, after she experienced severe labour pain.

However, her husband Shareef told the media that the hospital turned them away stating that they only treat coronavirus positive patients. She was later referred to the Kottaparamba government hospital in Kozhikode. When the couple reached the Kottaparamba hospital on Saturday afternoon, there were reportedly no doctors at the gynaecology department and they were asked to go to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

According to reports, the couple were also asked to check private hospitals in Kozhikode as the medical college would be very crowded. Following this, Shareef rang up a private hospital in Omassery who insisted that a RT-PCR test be done and a COVID-19 negative certificate be produced before admitting the patient.

The woman was finally admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College after an antigen test conducted on her showed her to be negative. On Sunday, an emergency C section survey was conducted on the woman who suffered severe bleeding and pain. However, the foetuses had died by then. The family has now sought action against the Manjeri government hospital which refused to accept the COVID recovery certificate that the woman carried.

Health Minister KK Shailaja has now promised the couple that the alleged lapses on the part of the hospitals will be probed.

Meanwhile, Malappuram District Medical Officer (DMO), health, Dr K Sakeena, has sought a report from the superintendent of the Manjeri medical college hospital.