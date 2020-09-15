Pregnant women advised to remain in â€˜room quarantineâ€™ in Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram District Medical Officer issued a number of advisories to pregnant women in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Thiruvananthapuram District Medical Officer (DMO) has asked all pregnant women in the district to remain in â€˜room quarantineâ€™ as the number of COVID 19 cases sees an increase. DMO KS Shinu said that pregnant women should remain in a room with an attached bathroom and proper ventilation. Pregnant women have also been advised not to be in contact with people who go out.

The DMO stated that those who take care of pregnant women should wear a mask. Pregnant women are advised not to visit any functions and avoid visitors at home. They have been asked to exercise indoor and advised to have nutritional food and plenty of water.

Pregnant women can visit hospital only if it is really necessary, said the DMO. If they face any health issues they have to inform the health workers and follow their instructions.

The DMO said that special facilities have been arranged in the district for pregnant women. Women who are below seven months pregnant should consult at Peroorkkada ESI Hospital and those who are in the last months of pregnancy, until their delivery, should consult at Poojappura Women and Child Hospital. Women with other complications will be taken care at SAT Hospital in the district.

These facilities can be used by pregnant women who do not have COVID-19. Women from containment zones and those whose primary contact has tested positive for coronavirus should go to hospital only after doing the COVID 19 test.

As of Tuesday, 5120 people are under treatment for coronavirus in Thiruvananthapuram. Sixteen health workers had tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday. More than 24,500 people are under treatment in Kerala. So far, 70,921 patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 385 deaths have been reported from the state due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state will conduct a genetic study on COVID 19 patients. The study will be conducted in collaboration with Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, New Delhi.