Pregnant woman's body not allowed to be cremated in AP due to superstition, 14 booked

The villagers issued a diktat that the burial of a pregnant woman in the village is an ill omen and tied the body to a tree.

news Crime

A case was booked against 14 persons in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly denying a place for cremating the dead body of a pregnant woman and forcing the family to abandon the body in a forest, as part of a ‘ritual’.

The bizarre incident happened in B Nagireddipalle village under Rudravaram police limits. The incident came to light on Sunday, when residents of a nearby village spotted the body tied to a tree in a forest area.

The villagers were alarmed to see a dead body in a sitting posture and alerted police about the incident.

Upon investigation, the police found out that the villagers said that the dead body of 23-year-old Lavanya, who died in Nandyal government hospital on Saturday during childbirth, must not be cremated.

The villagers allegedly objected the cremation at the village graveyard claiming that it was a bad omen. The hapless family followed the diktats of the village elders and as per their village ‘ritual’, tied the body of the woman to a tree and abandoned it.