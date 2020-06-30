A case was booked against 14 persons in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly denying a place for cremating the dead body of a pregnant woman and forcing the family to abandon the body in a forest, as part of a ‘ritual’.
The bizarre incident happened in B Nagireddipalle village under Rudravaram police limits. The incident came to light on Sunday, when residents of a nearby village spotted the body tied to a tree in a forest area.
The villagers were alarmed to see a dead body in a sitting posture and alerted police about the incident.
Upon investigation, the police found out that the villagers said that the dead body of 23-year-old Lavanya, who died in Nandyal government hospital on Saturday during childbirth, must not be cremated.
The villagers allegedly objected the cremation at the village graveyard claiming that it was a bad omen. The hapless family followed the diktats of the village elders and as per their village ‘ritual’, tied the body of the woman to a tree and abandoned it.
“As the villagers had refused to allow the family members to conduct Lavanya’s last rites, her family members took her body to a forest area near Pedda Kambuluru village and tied the body to a tree and left the place.”
“The body was later found by residents from nearby villages who then informed the police on Sunday at around 7 pm. On Monday morning, the police performed the last rites in the presence of her family members and local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO),” Rudravaram police station Sub Inspector Ramamohan Reddy was quoted as saying to ANI.
Police have registered a case against 14 village elders under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 297 (Trespassing on burial places, etc) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the family alleges that the medical negligence in Nandyal Hospital led to Lavanya's death.