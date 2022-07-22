Pregnant woman set on fire in Telangana, mother-in-law booked

The 22-year-old woman, who suffered 50% burns after her mother-in-law poured petrol on her, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

A 22-year-old Telangana woman, who was pregnant with twins, experienced a miscarriage after her mother-in-law set her on fire a week ago. The woman, Keerthana, is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, having suffered 50% burns. Her mother-in-law, Ambavva, has been booked for attempt to murder and sent to judicial remand. The incident happened a week ago in Achampet village of Nizamsagar mandal in Kamareddy district, when Keerthana was in Achampet to visit her in-laws. She had earlier moved out of the village following frequent disputes.

Speaking to TNM, Nizamsagar Sub-Inspector Raju said that Keerthana had married Pandari in May 2021. “It was a love marriage with the approval of their families. They both belong to the same caste and are from neighbouring villages,” he said. Keerthana did not know how to do agricultural work, which Ambavva wanted her to do, and this led to frequent quarrels between them, the SI said. About six months ago, Keerthana and her husband moved to Hyderabad because of the frequent arguments. The husband had been working as a driver in the city, and on July 16, they returned to Achampet. Keerthana was four months pregnant with twins by then, according to SI Raju.

“On the morning of July 17, Ambavva poured petrol on her daughter-in-law and set her on fire”, the SI said. Keerthana suffered 50% burns and experienced a miscarriage as a result, he added. Based on a complaint from Keerthana’s father, a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While both the husband and the mother-in-law were named in the complaint, Ambavva was arrested a day after the incident and sent to judicial remand. “We are yet to inquire about the role of the husband. He is now with his wife at the hospital,” the SI said.

