Pregnant woman’s suicide in Kerala: Husband arrested for abetment

Asmina’s husband Jamsheer was arrested under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

news Crime

The husband of 28-year-old Asmina, who died by suicide last month in Kerala’s Kozhikode due to alleged domestic violence, was arrested by the Thottipalam police on Saturday, April 1. Jamsheer was arrested under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty). His mother Nafeesa surrendered before the police following his arrest.

Asmina, a mother of two girls who was five months pregnant, died by suicide on March 13. According to the First Information Report, she took her own life due to physical and mental torture by her husband’s mother and sisters. However, later the role of Jamsheer, who is an autorickshaw driver, in the domestic torture also came up. Jamsheer’s family lives at Karikkadanpoyil near Thaliyil in Kozhikode district. Asmina belonged to Narikattery near Nadapuram in the district.

An action committee in the name of ‘Justice for Asmina’ was formed by the local residents because of the alleged delay by the police in acting on a complaint filed by her sister Sherfina. The committee organised a mass gathering seeking justice for Asmina at the Lower Primary school at Devarkovil, near Jamsheer’s house on March 31.

Speaking to TNM, the action committee general convener MK Sasi alleged, “Asmina was physically abused by Jamsheer and his mother and two sisters. Asmina’s eight-year-old daughter has even testified that Asmina was physically abused by her grandmother and aunts. Asmina’s treatment at Jamsheer’s house was brutal from the beginning as his family expected more dowry. Asmina was from a poor family of six children and father is a taxi driver. Initially, Jamsheer did not abuse her, but later he also joined his mother and sisters. The latest falling out between husband and wife began as Asmina was opposed to him working only in the night.”

Asmina had reportedly texted Jamsheer before her death that she was “going up”. “Jamsheer did not inform anyone at that time, but reached home to check,” Sasi added.

The police refuted the action committee’s allegations of laxity in taking action. “Such allegations are raised without examining the truth,” the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Nadapuram Latheesh said. He added that Jamsheer was arrested as prima facie it was found that there was domestic violence. He added that they are investigating if Jamsheer’s sisters also were involved in the domestic abuse.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.