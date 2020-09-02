Pre-look poster of Pawan Kalyan's next with director Krish released

Going by the poster, it indicates that the film is will be a period drama set in the pre-independence era.

Flix Tollywood

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Power Star of Tollywood, Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback in Tollywood with Vakeel Saab which is a remake of Bollywood movie Pink and he will reprise Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original and Sriram Venu is wielding the megaphone for this remake.

With Vakeel Saab is already on the floors, Pawan Kalyan has signed a project with director Krish Jagarlamudi. On the eve of Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday, the makers have released the pre-look poster of the film. Going by the poster, it indicates that the film is will be a period drama set in the pre-independence era.

Posting on his social media handle while wishing the star on the special day, director Krish Jagarlamudi has confirmed that they have completed a 15-day schedule for this project which has been a memorable experience for the entire team.

The film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. According to sources in the know, the filmmaker's plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one of the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries. Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two leading ladies.

The film will be bankrolled by ace producer AM Ratnam under his banner Mega Surya Production. The film will have music by MM Keeravani and the camera will be handled by acclaimed cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS. Sai Madhav Burra will be penning the dialogues and Ram-Laxman will be choreographing the action sequences.

Meanwhile, the makers of Vakeel Saab have also released a motion poster of the film on the eve of the star's birthday. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

The shooting of the film got halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the team had started editing and re-recording of the portions they have shot so far and decided to resume the shooting once things settle down. With makers having already completed 70% shooting of the film, the industry grapevine is that the team will be resuming shooting of the film in the month of December and planning to wrap it up before the end of January 2021.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Surender Reddy, whose last release was Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all set to join hands with Pawan Kalyan for a new project. This project will have story and screenplay by Vakkantham Vamsi, a popular collaborator with Surender, and the duo have worked together in several projects including Kick and Kick 2 in the past. This yet-untitled film will be produced by SRT Entertainments and will go on the floors in 2022.

