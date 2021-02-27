Prathap Pothen in Mohanlal’s directorial ‘Barroz’

Mohanlal’s debut directorial will go on floors in March with actors from various countries on board.

Flix Mollywood

Actor-director Prathap Pothen has confirmed that he is a part of Mohanlal’s debut directorial venture Barroz. Putting out a message on his social media page, Prathap wrote: “With the best .. I am proud to be directed by a legend Mohanlal he is a rare talent a complete actor and a wonderful human being thank you for having me be a part of your maiden effort as a director ..I am blessed.. Baroz (sic).”

Interestingly, Mohanlal played the lead along with late Tamil superstar Sivaji Ganesan in Prathap Pothen’s directorial Oru Yathamozhi in 1997.

Barroz is all set to go on floors in March this year and the groundwork for the project is on. The film was supposed to start rolling early this year but had to be put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the change in schedule, there are some changes in the cast and crew, we hear. While it was earlier reported that KU Mohanan would be the cinematographer for Barroz, it is now understood that Santosh Sivan will be replacing him. Sources in the know say that KU Mohanan had to opt out due to date issues.

The film has an impressive cast with foreign actors from various countries such as US, Spain, Portugal and Ghana roped in. Reports are that the child artiste Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actor Rafael Amargo and award-winning actor Paz Vega have been roped in for important roles in this flick. Interestingly, Barroz will have only two actors from the Malayalam film industry. While one is Mohanlal, the other is Prathap Pothen.

The film is based on Barroz, a Portuguese mythical figure, the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years. Jijo Punnoose, who introduced 3D to the Indian film audiences with the iconic film My Dear Kuttichaathan is the scriptwriter for Barroz.

Child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram will compose the music of this film. Lydian, a student of AR Rahman’s music academy, shot to limelight for winning the CBS talent show ‘The World’s Best’ which won him the million-dollar prize money.

Being a high budget movie with several actors in the cast, the film will be dubbed in different languages, we hear. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas is bankrolling this high budget movie.

(Content provided by Digital Native)