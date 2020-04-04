Prathap Pothen lauds Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s performances

Veteran actor and filmmaker Prathap Pothen took to his Facebook page recently to shower accolades on two Malayalam film actors – Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Both these actors have a good track record with their respective films doing well at the box office consistently.

The two movies that caught the attention of Prathap were Fahadh’s Trance and Suraj’s Android Kunjappan.

On getting to see both these films back to back, Prathap wrote, “Yesterday I saw two Malayalam films back to back the first was .. ….#Trance was indeed a trance like experience for me….its a well made film well staged and directed by #Anwar_rasheed ….the photography and the editing is top class but what got me by my …pardon the French …balls …was the high voltage performance of #FahadFasil ….he simply got into the role and owned it …his body language is superb his little little gestures like pulling his coat sleeves to adjust them and so much more makes the kind of actor who owns the role he is given and that is a rare quality for an actor ….he is indeed the best among the actors of his generation ……”

He went on to state, “…the other movie I saw was #AndroidKunjappen version 5.5 it freaked me out than any one could do a movie abt a robot and an old man and pull it of in style kudos to the director #RatheeshBalakrishnanPoduval and the script writer to come up with this totally unique subject …here again I must mention the brilliance of the actor #Suraj_venjarammoodu he was simply marvellous …what an actor again these actors own their roles and become the characters …,these actors don’t need fan clubs to make them popular because their work is their worship ..god bless them …”

Trance, scripted by Vadakkan Vincent was produced and directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included to the star cast.

Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, had Soubin Shahir playing the lead role along with Suraj Venjaramoodu. Saiju Kuruppu, Mala Parvathy and Megha Mathew formed the rest of the star cast. The film was bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moon Shot Entertainments. Its technical crew included Sanu John Varghese for camera, Saiju Sreedharan for editing and Bijibal for music.

