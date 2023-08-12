Prataya Sahaâ€™s I am Mehmood explores language barriers through an immigrantâ€™s lens

Filmmaker Prataya Saha says that he hopes to draw audiences to his film â€˜I am Mehmoodâ€™ because he wants them to gain insights into the profound implications of language barriers.

I am Mehmood (Mein Mehmood) is a short film about the lives of immigrants all over the world. The film, which follows the story of Mehmood, an immigrant in the UAE, focuses on language barriers and how they affect lives. Every element on screen, including the sounds and colours, have meaning. Nothing is more than it should be, and that is the highlight of the film. The film was screened under the category Focus Short Fiction at the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Film Festival of Kerala held in Thiruvananthapuram between August 4 and 9.

The filmâ€™s director Prataya Saha is an independent filmmaker, theatre director, and photographer. Excerpts from an interview with the director:

Why do you think it is important to address language barriers through your film?

I hope to draw audiences to this film because I want them to gain insights into the profound implications of language barriers. The film explores how language shapes people's aspirations and dreams, significantly influencing their journey towards personal fulfilment. It's important to recognize that lacking proficiency in a language is not a shortcoming. While living abroad, those who aren't fluent in English often encounter reduced access to essential services like insurance and healthcare. It's unrealistic to expect everyone across the world to be fluent in one language. We must address this matter not just through a political lens, but by acknowledging its broader impact.

Language equality is crucial, no language holds superiority over another. Every language has undergone years of evolution and development to reach its current state. Passing judgement on someone due to their lack of proficiency in a certain language is a form of discrimination that needs to be eradicated. I'm deeply committed to conveying this message, which comes straight from the heart. The narrative's core message remains relevant even if we replace English with any other language.

I am Bengali and there are gender neutral terms in the Bengali language. Hindi isnâ€™t like that. There are feminine and masculine terms for the same thing. It is difficult for me. If someone criticises me for it, I will become even more self-conscious about how I speak the language.

How did you come up with the subject?

I found the seed of I am Mehmood in a cab driver in the UAE. During the initial part of the cab ride, he wasnâ€™t talking to me at all. But when I started talking in Bengali, it brought him immense joy, as he was very conscious about using English. Our world is filled with countless languages, so why should we criticise individuals for not being familiar with just one? Not being fluent in English affects one's ability to convey their thoughts, it sometimes renders them silent. We live in a modern age with access to subtitles and translators, so why does language proficiency still hold so much importance? This is the thought behind the film.

Can you elaborate on shooting in Dubai during the pandemic?

I am Mehmood was filmed in Dubai in January 2021, amid the pandemic. We had to navigate challenges like social distancing and obtaining permissions. The shoot was quite demanding. The entire process spanned just two days. Due to budget constraints, we couldn't afford elaborate production design or sets. We filmed at our driver's place. Every item in the frame holds significance, reflecting the lives of immigrants from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more. In the film, a few containers are shown in the climax; they actually hold the food sent by their distant families, whom they've been separated from for an extended period.

Privacy laws are very strict in the UAE and we adhered to them diligently. Our film contains no unnecessary shots. These regulations didn't push us to make any compromises on our film.

How do you arrive at your stories?

I believe that all artists should be keen observers. Personally, I'm a filmmaker who has forged my path without any formal film school education. My strength lies in my ability to observe. I closely watch everything around me. In my early years, I spent a lot of time alone, as I am an only child and my cousins are much younger than me. I used to write poems and immerse myself in introspection. I think my experience as an only child also played a role in cultivating my keen observation.

How was your experience at the International Documentary and Short Film Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK)?

This was my first time at IDSFFK even though I have attended many festivals in the past. The enthusiasm of attendees is truly remarkable. Strikingly, I noticed a common thread between the people of Kolkata and Kerala. In Kolkata, there were people eagerly awaiting an 8.30 am screening. Similarly, even on the fourth day of this festival, people were streaming in from early morning to watch the film screenings.

What led to your decision to cast Ozair Abdul Aleem as Mehmood?

Ozair Abdul Aleem, who played the protagonist Mehmood, is a writer and my friend. He called me and talked about making a short film. I wasnâ€™t working for nine months during the pandemic, and there was this strong desire to be productive. His call fueled me.

I found myself engrossed, in a cafÃ©, writing the story in 10 hours. In an excited tone, I reached out to Ozair and told him that I completed the story. I had a feeling that this was going to work. Ozair inquired about the cast, and my response was that I donâ€™t have anyone for the role, so I suggested he take on the part. This marked his debut, and he delivered an exceptional performance. Having spent considerable time in Dubai, his portrayal effortlessly captured the nuances of the character.

The film is crisp â€” there isnâ€™t a single unnecessary element. How was your post-production journey?

Nothing is there that should not be there. It took around six months to complete the post-production works.

We were very serious about what we wanted to show in the film. We didnâ€™t take shots just because we wanted a beautiful shot. Everything had to have a meaning. We approached the filmâ€™s creation with a strong sense of purpose, carefully curating every aspect we wanted to convey. Our decisions weren't driven by the pursuit of aesthetically-pleasing shots alone. Instead, we ensured that every element on screen carried significant meaning, contributing to the overall narrative.

The editing process spanned over three months, refining every detail. An additional two months were dedicated to perfecting the colour grading, each adjustment made with deliberate intent.

When it came to sound, we invested a solid two months. Due to budget constraints, we couldn't opt for sync sound, which led us to recreate every sound except for the charactersâ€™ voice. Each sound element was carefully chosen and placed to serve its purpose in the film.

As a director of several films made with limited resources, what do you have to say to aspiring directors?

Never think of lack of budget as an issue. We never allowed such constraints to hinder us. Instead, we embraced limitations and creatively worked around them to achieve the best results. It all comes down to the mindset, having the right attitude is crucial.

I always strive to assess if something can be accomplished within our limitations. This is where innovative ideas are born â€” by challenging ourselves to find solutions. We didn't know about calculators when we were younger, yet we learned to calculate. Similarly, crafting a film with minimal resources follows the same principle â€” it's about adapting and discovering solutions.

