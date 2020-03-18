Prashanth to star in Samantha's next with 'Game Over' Ashwin Saravanan?

It was reported recently that the makers are in talks with actor Prasanna to play the male lead.

Ashwin Saravanan, whose last directorial was Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over, will collaborate next with Samantha Akkineni. The filmmaker had narrated the script to Samantha recently and impressed by it she has agreed to sign on the dotted lines, say sources. And this time too, Ashwin Saravanan is making a film that will be heroine-centric.

Recently it was reported, the makers are in talks with actor Prasanna to play the male lead and the latest update is that actor Prashanth has been approached for a crucial role in the film. While an official confirmation on the same is expected, it is not clear if the film will feature both the stars.

Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now. More details about this project is expected to be out soon. The leading corporate production house earlier produced Prithviraj's sci-horror thriller 9, and they are also co-producing Adivi Sesh's Major in Telugu, primarily bankrolled by Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu.

It may be noted that Prashanth will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun. Prashanth's father Thiagarajan has bagged the Tamil remake rights for Andhadhun and will be bankrolling the film under his banner with Mohan Raja wielding the megaphone.

Samantha’s last film to hit the silver screens was Jaanu. The remake of the hit Tamil film 96, it received a good response from the audiences. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It may be noted here that there are reports doing rounds that Samantha is the hot contender to play the female lead in the Kiccha Sudeep starrer Phantom. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet. Anup Bhandari is directing the film and Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is bankrolling the film under his banner.

Also, there is a buzz that Samantha may pair up with Jr NTR in his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. However, there is no official confirmation on this too. Reports are that she may bag the role as she has worked with both Jr NTR as well as Trivikram Srinivas earlier and shares a good rapport with them both.

