Prashanth Neel and Ugramm-fame actor Srii Murali join hands for Bagheera

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the project will be helmed by director Suri, while Prashanth Neel has penned the script.

Flix Sandalwood

Following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, its makers announced their next venture, Bagheera, on Friday, May 20. The film stars Ugramm-fame actor Srii Murali in the lead. It is bankrolled by Production banner Hombale Films which had produced the hit KGF franchise. The muhurat, an auspicious ceremony held before the film goes on floors, was held in Bengaluru. The movie is directed by Dr Suri, while the script is penned by KGF fame filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Ugramm star Srii Murali and director Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the second time after 2014 Kannada film Ugramm. Bagheera is billed as an action thriller and is slated for release next year. It will reportedly be shot extensively in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of Bengaluru and in Mysuru.

On the occasion of Srii Murali's birthday, the first look poster for Bagheera, wherein the actor sports an angry look, was released in December 2020. The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by the makers Hombale Films.

The production house has been on a roll this year with several big ticket announcements. Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara was also roped in recently for a major project by them. Hombale Films is also launching Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva Rajkumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of Raajkumar Fame.

Kantara and Raghavendra Stores are the other two upcoming movies which will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released across the country. Their upcoming production venture Salaar starring Prabhas will also be released in five languages.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Prashanth Neel announced on May 20 that he will be teaming up with RRR fame actor Jr NTR for his upcoming movie which has been tentatively titled NTR 31. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the announcement was made on Friday, on Jr NTR’s birthday.



