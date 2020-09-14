Prasanna, Yogi Babu join hands for Tamil remake of Kannada comedy 'Mayabazar 2016'

To be directed by Badri, the film will also star Shaam in a crucial role.

Actor Prasanna, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-thriller Mafia, is all set to begin work on his next yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be a remake of 2016 Kannada film Mayabazar 2016.

To be directed by Badri, the film will also star Shaam and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. Talking about the project, Prasanna told Times of India: “Everything happened within a week. We are going to be filming near the Chennai airport. It’s a comedy film, based on demonetisation, and is a remake of the Kannada movie Mayabazar. Shaam, Yogi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu are also part of the cast.”

Prasanna also added that he is glad to finally see the industry bouncing back to work and that it’s nice to see safety being given utmost importance on a film set.

“I’m really happy that the industry is finally getting back to work. We had, of course, been shooting during the lockdown with all the SOPs, but they were mostly for the web space or ad films, with shoots lasting for just a day. The whole work atmosphere has changed. Everyone is being very cautious, wearing masks and following social distancing. If someone is not wearing the mask properly, others are correcting them. There’s a conscious effort to make safety a priority. I’m sure every film crew is taking precautions to ensure hygiene and safety.” he said.

Tamil Nadu government recently granted permission to resume film shooting with a maximum of 75 members on film set.

Earlier there were reports that Raiza Wilson was part of the film. According to sources close to the unit, the actor was indeed approached. However, she is not a part of the film and the makers have roped in Shruthi Marathe instead.

On the experience of working with a limited crew, he said: “It’s not a question of possible or not possible; we have to make it possible. This is a do-or-die situation either way . We can’t be sitting at home forever. We have already been home for about six months now, and it has affected the livelihood of so many people. The government has given guidelines so that everyone can remain safe. We have to follow protocols and take things very seriously. We can’t take a chance now.”

Prasanna, who has recently commenced work on a direct-to-OTT project, also has Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty.

Work on Thupparivaalan 2 commenced last November in London. As per a statement, the predominant portion of the project was supposed to be shot in the UK. However, in February this year, Mysskin opted out of the project due to budget constraints.

Thupparivaalan 2 stars debutante Ashya as the leading lady. Lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera while Ilaiyaraaja will compose music. Thupparivaalan was a box-office winner. The film ended Vishal’s dry spell for success.

