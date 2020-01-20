Prasanna to play the antagonist in Ajith's 'Valimai'?

An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made soon.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Prasanna was last seen in Prithviraj’s Brother's Day, which marked his Malayalam debut. The latest reports doing rounds on social media is that the Anjathey actor has been approached to play the main antagonist in Ajith's Valimai. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made soon.

Directed by H Vinoth, the project marks his second collaboration with Ajith after their last film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film which was launched in a low-key ceremony went on floors last month and the first schedule of the film was recently wrapped up in Ramoji Film City.

Recently reports surfaced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. But the latest reports suggest that the makers are in talks with Bollywood heroine Ileana D'cruz to play Ajith's lead pair. Talks have been initiated with the actor and she is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

The genre of the film is still unknown, however, reports have emerged that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time. Revealing more details about the film, producer Boney Kapoor said, in an award function "Valimai shoot will begin on December 13. Ajith plays a cop. It will be a Deepavali 2020 release."

Prasanna is currently busy with Mafia: Chapter 1 film starring Arun Vijay, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles. It is touted to be an action crime. Karthick Naren is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

He also has Mysskin directorial Thupparivalan 2, the sequel to the crime thriller starring Vishal. The London leg of the shooting has been wrapped up.

