Prasanna confirms he's not a part of Ajith's 'Valimai'

Flix Kollywood

It was recently reported that actor Prasanna has been approached to play the main antagonist in Ajith's Valimai which went on floors last month. Now, the actor has shared his disappointment over missing an opportunity to work with Ajith.

In a note, Prasanna has said that he was approached by the makers initially and that discussions were on. However, things didn't work out and the actor is not a part of the film. His press note reads "I, from the bottom of my heart, thank each and every one of you, who with so much love wished and wanted me to be part “Valimai”. I was equally thrilled that the talks were on and was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our “Thala” isn’t happening this time." Putting an end to the reports.

Prasanna is currently busy with Mafia: Chapter 1 which has Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles. Touted to be an action crime, Karthick Naren is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The actor also has Thupparivalan 2, the sequel of 2017 blockbuster hit Thupparivalan starring Vishal which is being helmed by Mysskin.

Valimai directed by H Vinoth marks the second time collaboration between Ajith and Vinoth, after their last outing Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film which was launched in a low-key ceremony went on floors last month and the first schedule of the film was recently wrapped up in Ramoji Film City. The team is currently camped in Chennai for the second schedule.

The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and reports suggest that Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi who made her debut in Tamil with Superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala has been approached to play the female lead.

Though the genre of the film is still unknown producer Boney Kapoor had recently confirmed that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera and the makers are planning for a Deepavali release.

