Pranab Mukherjee undergoes brain surgery, on ventilator support: Report

The former President, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery on Monday at the Army's Research and Referral hospital. The surgery was done for the removal of a clot, sources told PTI, and that the former President, who also has COVID-19, was on ventilator support.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army's R&R hospital. He is critical and is on ventilator support," the sources also said.

Mukherjee, 84, had taken to Twitter on Monday morning to announce that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today."

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee said.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the President of India from 2012 to 2017. His son Abhijit also took to Twitter to wish his father a speedy recovery.

“I wish my father a speedy recovery! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health,” he said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

The news of the former President testing positive for COVID-19 comes on a day when India reported a spike of 62,064 fresh cases on Monday taking the total tally to 2,215,074. With more than 1,000 fatalities in the last 24 hours, 44,386 people have now lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus in India.

